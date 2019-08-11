Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 594.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.76. 319,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,366. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $524.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

