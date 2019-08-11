SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,079 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Infosys stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 6,078,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

