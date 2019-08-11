SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,018 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. 696,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,085. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

