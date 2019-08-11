SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,793 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $8,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $5,548,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 937,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,369. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

