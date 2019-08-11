SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,622,000 after buying an additional 435,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,784,000 after buying an additional 210,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,574,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 2,488,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

