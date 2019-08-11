SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 925,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,469. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

