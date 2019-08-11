SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 48,595 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 462,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BBL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 1,401,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,840. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

