SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,836 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Verisign by 14,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Verisign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisign by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

