Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.