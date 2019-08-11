Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 8.3%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17, 4,404,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,848,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

