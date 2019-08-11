Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 2,225,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

