Semux Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,408.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $18,408.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,347,685 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

