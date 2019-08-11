Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,589. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

