Selway Asset Management Has $636,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

WBA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

