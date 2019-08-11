Selway Asset Management Has $2.02 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 935,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.83.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

