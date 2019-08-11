Seaport Global Securities Reiterates $19.00 Price Target for CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR)

Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is 86.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

