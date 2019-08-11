SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading Down 9.1%

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00, 572,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 811,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Aegis began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

