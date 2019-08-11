Scry.info (DDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $360,142.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $360,142.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00262993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.01274015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

