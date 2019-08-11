Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,925. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Scpharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

