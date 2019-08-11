Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.