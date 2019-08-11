Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. 2,087,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

