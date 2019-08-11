Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.14), but opened at $0.51. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 31,707 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

