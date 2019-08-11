Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.14), but opened at $0.51. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 31,707 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.
Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
