SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $2.60 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $118.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00946678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00242985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

