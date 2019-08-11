Safe Exchange Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $669.00 (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Exchange Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00777812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Exchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Exchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.