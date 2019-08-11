Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 3,092,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after buying an additional 263,481 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after buying an additional 69,021 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 555,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 2,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,964,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.