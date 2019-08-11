Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Achieves $175,748.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $175,748.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,485,550 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

