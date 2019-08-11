Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Select Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 453,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,318. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 754,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $5,167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 924,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

