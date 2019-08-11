Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Mastercard (NYSE:MA) a $315.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.80.

NYSE MA traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $274.95. 3,237,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.61. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

