Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRA. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.10 ($89.65).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €75.00 ($87.21) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.12.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

