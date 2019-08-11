Roger Bone Buys 140 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Roger Bone bought 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £992.60 ($1,297.01).

On Monday, July 8th, Roger Bone bought 139 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £992.46 ($1,296.82).

FCIT opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 710.88. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 744 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

