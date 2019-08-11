River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. 4,226,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,484. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

