River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $291.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,549,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.36. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

