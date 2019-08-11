River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

CSL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $140.91. 204,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,211. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

