River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Huntsman comprises approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 257,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUN stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.29. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

