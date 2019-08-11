Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ REXN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

