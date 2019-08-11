RevolutionVR Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,401.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00770491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013255 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000521 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

