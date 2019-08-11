Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Revlon stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.83. 124,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,263. Revlon has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $909.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Get Revlon alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $470,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.