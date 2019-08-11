Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72, 354,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 622,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 136.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 387,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

