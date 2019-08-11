Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Up 7.3%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 226,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 221,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Resonant from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 5,236.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Resonant by 23,188.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Resonant by 89,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

