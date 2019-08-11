Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $56,373,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 48,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,637.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,016,410 shares of company stock worth $59,117,126. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

