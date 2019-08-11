Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,470.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Request has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $135,470.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, Coineal and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04444680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Ethfinex, Binance, Koinex, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, DDEX, WazirX, Coineal, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Mercatox, KuCoin, Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi Global, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.