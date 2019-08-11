ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.94. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.45.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

