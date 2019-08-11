Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Renasant by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.