Ren Market Capitalization Reaches $91.18 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $91.18 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Binance, OKEx and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.49 or 0.04423851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.