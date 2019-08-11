Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 482,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,507. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

