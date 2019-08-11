Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Set at $79.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,225. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.58.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,590,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 169,571 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 160,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 109,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

