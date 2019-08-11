Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,648. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.87.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 465.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

