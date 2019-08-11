Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,031 ($78.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,364.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.