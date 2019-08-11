Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,149. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 748.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $338,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,908,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

