Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Rayonier also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.42-0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 722,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.